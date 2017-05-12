FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announces closure of its Pimenton mine
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 12, 2017 / 4:25 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cerro Grande Mining Corporation announces closure of its Pimenton mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Cerro Grande Mining Corp

* Cerro grande mining corporation announces the closure of its pimenton mine

* Cerro grande mining corp - company could not give a date in future when mining operations could restart at pimenton mine

* Cerro grande mining - closure of 100% owned pimenton mine due to combination of lack of adequate working capital

* Cerro grande mining corp - currently investigating all alternatives for raising additional working capital

* Cerro grande mining corp says closure of its 100% owned pimenton mine also due to a series of snow storms that have and will affect operations at mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.