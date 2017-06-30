BRIEF-H.I.G. Whitehorse completes investment of EUR 85 mln in notes issued by Savio Group
* Completed, alongside Tikehau Capital, an investment of EUR 85 million in notes issued by Savio Group
June 30 Certent Inc:
* Certent acquires IBM Cognos Disclosure Management and Clarity 7 solutions and enters into reseller agreement with IBM
* Certent says other terms of transaction were not disclosed
* Certent says other terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Certent says IBM will continue to be a partner of Certent's under a reseller agreement
June 30 Wells Fargo Asset Management named Jonathan Hobbs as head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kevin Kneafsey as a senior investment strategist with the multi-asset client solutions group.