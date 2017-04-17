FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma estimates cash, cash equivalents as of June 30,
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2017 / 8:46 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma estimates cash, cash equivalents as of June 30,

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Cerulean Pharma Inc:

* Cerulean Pharma-estimates cash, cash equivalents as of june 30, assuming has not consummated transactions under novartis apa or dar*pa, to be $4 million-$6 million

* Cerulean Pharma-in event that dar*pa deal does not close board may elect to dissolve co,liquidate assets whether under title 7 or title 11 of u.s. Code

* Cerulean Pharma-if board decides to dissolve assets,would be required to pay all of debts, obligations, among others, before distribution to stockholders

* Cerulean Pharma-expects that amount of cash left, if any, to distribute to stockholders would be materially less than expected amounts set forth as of june 30 Source text - bit.ly/2pb22lV Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.