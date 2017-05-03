May 3 Cerus Corp

* Cerus Corporation reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cerus Corp - Product revenue recognized during Q1 of 2017 was $7.0 million compared to $7.6 million during same period in 2016

* Cerus Corp - 2017 product revenue guidance to a new range of $43 million to 48 million