Feb 24 Cerved Credit Solutions Chief Executive Marco Nespolo said in an analyst conference call:

* It is unlikely that "Juliet" deal to buy Monte dei Paschi's bad loan servicing platform will be finalised under original conditions

* Cerved and Monte dei Paschi are in talks to find a different agreement on the bank's bad loan servicing platform

* A new deal will not be reached by the end of March, as previously expected