4 months ago
BRIEF-Cerved Q1 adj. net income up 17.1 pct at EUR 22.8 mln
April 28, 2017 / 4:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cerved Q1 adj. net income up 17.1 pct at EUR 22.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Cerved Information Solutions SpA:

* Q1 revenues: EUR 97.8 million ($106.45 million), up 10.5 pct compared to EUR 88.5 million in the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted net income: EUR 22.8 million, up 17.1 pct compared to EUR 19.5 million in the first quarter 2016

* Confirms its strategic outlook as communicated to the markets on May 10, 2016, in which it presented indications for the period 2016-2018

* Q1 net profit EUR 13.6 mln versus EUR 8.4 mln year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

