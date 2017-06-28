BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 28 Cerved Information Solutions and BHW Bausparkasse say:
* agreed to extend partnership for management of NPLs to include support and administrative activities on a portfolio of performing, sub-performing and non-performing loans for around 1.5 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017