March 13 (Reuters) - Cesca Therapeutics Inc-

* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit

* Has set-up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Thermogenesis Corp, to separately own and operate its device business

* Clinical development activities will remain with cesca, parent company

* "Our goal is to make thermogenesis cash-flow neutral within next 12 months"