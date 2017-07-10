BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Cesca Therapeutics Inc
* Cesca therapeutics acquires the cell processing systems of syngen under asset acquisition agreement
* Cesca therapeutics inc - wholly-owned subsidiary, thermogenesis corp., has entered into an asset acquisition agreement with syngen inc
* Cesca therapeutics inc- representative of syngen's majority shareholder, bay city capital, has joined board of directors of themogenesis
* Cesca therapeutics - philip coelho, co-founder and cto of syngen, has joined thermogenesis in chief technology officer role, effective immediately
* Cesca therapeutics inc- in exchange for assets, thermogenesis granted syngen 20% of its common stock and paid a one-time cash payment of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report