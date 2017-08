May 30 (Reuters) - Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson

* Cevian Capital managing partner Gardell says sees significant potential in ericsson

* Cevian Capital’s Gardell says will join ericsson’s nomination committee

* Cevian Capital’s Gardell says supports the main thrust of ericsson ceo ekholm’s plan for the company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)