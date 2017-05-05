May 5 CFI Holdings Ltd:

* H1 profit before tax of $17,817 versus loss of $6.4 million year ago

* H1 sales of $24.7 million versus $19.1 million year ago

* Says considers it inappropriate to declare a dividend for the half-year ended 31 march 2017 Source: bit.ly/2qL7x7A Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)