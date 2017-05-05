BRIEF-Restamax Jarno Suominen named as temporary CEO
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
May 5 CFI Holdings Ltd:
* H1 profit before tax of $17,817 versus loss of $6.4 million year ago
* H1 sales of $24.7 million versus $19.1 million year ago
* Says considers it inappropriate to declare a dividend for the half-year ended 31 march 2017 Source: bit.ly/2qL7x7A Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($246.77 million) bonds
* Trans World Entertainment Corp - expect negative mall traffic trends to persist to some degree Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: