March 28 (Reuters) - CFM Indosuez Wealth:

* FY net banking income 119.4 million euros ($129.72 million) versus 122.4 million euros year ago

* FY gross operating income 41 million euros versus 47.1 million euros year ago

* FY net income 45 million euros versus 47.1 million euros year ago

* Will propose dividend of 55 euro per share for 2016, a drop of 4.4 percent compared to 2015