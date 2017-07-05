BRIEF-IntelGenx Technologies enters agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, others
* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing
July 5 Lockheed Martin Corp
* CH-53K king stallion flight testing begins transition to patuxent river naval air station
* CH-53K king stallion completed first extended "cross country" flight from sikorsky's West Palm Beach, facility to Naval Air Station Patuxent River
* Testing will continue in both locations, West Palm Beach and Patuxent River throughout transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transalta Corp- Issued comments on Balancing Pools announcement regarding consultation process initiation