BRIEF-Axis Bank seeks members' nod for raising funds worth
* Seeks members' nod for raising funds worth upto INR 350 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sHvAVG) Further company coverage:
July 4 Chainqui Construction Development Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 14
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rTACzY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks members' nod for raising funds worth upto INR 350 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sHvAVG) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 4 Gulf stock markets look set to move sideways on Tuesday with the international environment mixed and uncertainty prevailing over the diplomatic dispute around Qatar.