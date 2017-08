May 16 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DIsCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS TRANSFERS HIS 14.78 PCT DIRECT STAKE IN BIM TO MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA AT 61.0 LIRA PER SHARE-KAP

* THERE IS NO CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL OF BIM AFTER THE TRANSACTION-KAP

* MERKEZ BEREKET GIDA IS CONTROLLED BY BIM CHAIRMAN MUSTAFA LATIF TOPBAS - KAP

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)