4 months ago
BRIEF-Challenger Ltd announces total group assets and funds under management as at March 31
April 20, 2017 / 1:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Challenger Ltd announces total group assets and funds under management as at March 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Challenger Ltd

* Challenger's total group assets and funds under management at 31 march 2017 was $66.6 billion, up 3% for quarter

* FY17 life coe expected to be mid-point of $620 million to $640 million guidance range

* Annuity sales increased by 53% on prior corresponding period (pcp), with particularly strong growth in lifetime annuities

* For 2017 FY, expects life's normalised cash operating earnings to be around mid-point of its $620 million- $640 million guidance range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

