BRIEF-Big Rock Brewery Inc Q1 net loss per share $0.13
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.13
April 27 Champion Breweries Plc
* Q1 pre-tax profit 56.4 million naira versus 81.6 million naira year ago
* Q1 revenue 1.11 billion naira versus 871.9 million naira year ago
SAO PAULO, May 4 Stable Latin American currencies and increased hedging against commodity price swings should help Ambev SA slow cost growth to single-digits by year-end, as the region's biggest beer maker wrestles with the lowest annual profit in four years.
SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA will continue to keep sales, general and administrative expenses in check while taking steps to grow faster in premium beer brands, as sales volumes at Latin America's largest beer maker reels from a steep recession in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said on Thursday.