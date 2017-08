March 27 (Reuters) - Champion Breweries Plc:

* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 3.86 billion naira versus 3.50 billion naira year ago

* FY profit before tax of 637.3 million naira versus 210.2 million naira year ago

* Directors did not recommend any dividend during the year Source: bit.ly/2nX96S1 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)