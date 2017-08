Feb 15 (Reuters) - Champion Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Champion Tech-termination Of Discloseable Transaction Involving Issue Of New Shares Under General Mandate

* Purchaser, unit of co, has conditionally agreed to acquire, vendors have conditionally agreed to dispose of, sale shares

* Sale shares, represents entire issued share capital of target, sale loan at consideration of HK$141 million