March 16, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Champions Oncology posts Q3 adj. loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Champions Biotechnology Inc

* Champions Oncology reports 40 pct revenue growth

* Q3 revenue rose 39.7 percent to $3.6 million

* For Q3 of fiscal 2017, champions reported a loss from operations of $1.4 million

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $ 0.11

* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.13

* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Champions Biotechnology Inc - company ended quarter with $3.5 million of cash and cash equivalents on balance sheet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

