April 28 (Reuters) - Chams Plc:

* Q1 group loss before taxation of 89.9 million naira versus profit of 4.6 million naira year ago

* Q1 group revenue of 334.7 million naira versus 290.1 million naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2oQ45Y3 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)