EU mergers and takeovers (July 3)
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 3Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 6
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 7 and the dividend will be paid on July 7
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2B11P8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, July 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Tan Lay Hian resigns as chief financial officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2siCPDY) Further company coverage: