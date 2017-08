March 29 (Reuters) - Chang Chun Eurasia Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest 295 million yuan ($42.82 million) to set up logistic firm

* Says mall operating unit plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up trading unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oag46O; bit.ly/2ogbSiF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)