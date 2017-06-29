BRIEF-Chang Wah Technology to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 25
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25
June 29 Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd :
* Says its unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd plans to transfer 28.7 million shares of a Taiwan-based technology firm to the company, with total transaction amount of T$953 million
* Co is currently owning 12.3 million shares (30 percent stake) in the target firm
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VhBg17
