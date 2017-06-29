June 29 Chang Wah Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its unit SH Asia Pacific Pte Ltd plans to transfer 28.7 million shares of a Taiwan-based technology firm to the company, with total transaction amount of T$953 million

* Co is currently owning 12.3 million shares (30 percent stake) in the target firm

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VhBg17

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)