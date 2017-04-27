FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 27, 2017 / 11:36 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA:

* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent

* Jacek Kleczek and Beata Kleczek raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent

* Bogumil Tokarz, Agnieszka Rerutko and Magdalena Kosinska raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent

* Roman Wasikiewicz and Lukasz Wasikiewicz raise their stake in the company to 17.17 percent from 9.03 percent

* Belancor J. Kleczek Sp.J lowers its stake in the company to 4.46 percent from 37.00 percent

* All changes are a result of the dissolvement of Belancor J.Kleczek Sp.J Source text for Eikon: ,,,,, Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.