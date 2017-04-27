BRIEF-Changes in BIK shareholders structure

April 27 (Reuters) - Biuro Inwestycji Kapitalowych SA:

* Krzysztof Szewczyk and Jolanta Cepielik-Szewczyk raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent

* Jacek Kleczek and Beata Kleczek raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent

* Bogumil Tokarz, Agnieszka Rerutko and Magdalena Kosinska raise their stake in the company to 17.05 percent from 8.91 percent

* Roman Wasikiewicz and Lukasz Wasikiewicz raise their stake in the company to 17.17 percent from 9.03 percent

* Belancor J. Kleczek Sp.J lowers its stake in the company to 4.46 percent from 37.00 percent

* All changes are a result of the dissolvement of Belancor J.Kleczek Sp.J