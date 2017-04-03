FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF- Changes in Board of Directors at Braas Monier Building Group
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 3, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF- Changes in Board of Directors at Braas Monier Building Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Braas Monier Building Group S.A.:

* Change in the board of directors at Braas Monier Building Group S.A.; structure to be be adapted to the new shareholder structure following the closing of Standard Industries takeover offer for Braas Monier

* Board members Emmanuelle Picard, Francis Carpenter, Guy Harles snd Werner Paschke have resigned from board with effect as of today

* Pierre-Marie de leener, chairman of board, has resigned from board with effect of March 28, 2017

* By way of co-optation, Matthew Russell, CFO of Braas Monier, David J. Millstone and David S. Winter, Co-CEOs of Standard Industries, Tony Robson, Executive Chairman of Icopal, John F. Rebele, CFO of Standard Industries and Jason I. Pollack, General Counsel at Standard Industries, have been appointed to the Board with effect as of today

* Today's newly appointed board members as well as Georg Harrasser, who was co-opted into board already with effect as of Nov. 9, 2016, have been appointed on a temporary basis until AGM on May 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.