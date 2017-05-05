May 5 Przedsiebiorstwo Telekomunikacyjne Telgam (Telgam) SA:

* Stake of Aleksander Stojek in the company falls to 49.13 percent from 59.04 percent following capital increase of the company

* Katarzyna Stojek buys 13.58 percent stake in the company following capital increase of the company Source text for Eikon: , Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)