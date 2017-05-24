FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Changes in Skanska senior executive team
May 24, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Changes in Skanska senior executive team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab

* Says Executive Vice President Rich Cavallaro, who currently oversees U.S. operations, has chosen to move into his former role as business unit president for Skanska USA Civil

* Says in this role, Cavallaro will focus on restoring profitability in USA Civil business and, as a consequence, he will step out of senior executive team

* Anders Danielsson, today Executive Vice President overseeing Skanska Infrastructure Development and Skanska UK, will keep the responsibility for Infrastructure Development globally and also take on U.S. operations including Skanska USA Civil, USA Building and USA Inc.

* Peter Wallin will in addition to his current Executive Vice President role as Chief Financial Officer extend his role and take on responsibility for Skanska UK. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

