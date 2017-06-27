BRIEF-VR Global Partners reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Pangaea Logistics
* VR Global Partners L.P reports 5.1 percent passive stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, as of June 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tOnVGI)
June 27 Changsha Jingjia Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says unit signs oem and distributor agreement with semiconductor firm Kalray S.A.
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tePtHT
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
