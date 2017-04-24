FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Changyou qtrly diluted net income per ADS $0.56

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Changyou.com Ltd

* Changyou reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue $120 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.7 million

* Sees Q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.46 to $0.56

* Sees Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.43 to $0.52

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Net income attributable was US$30 million, compared with US$32 million in Q1 of 2016

* Sees Q2 total revenue to be between US$110 million and US$120 million, including online game revenue of US$75 million to US$85 million

* Qtrly diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ADS $ 0.56

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.87, revenue view $142.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

