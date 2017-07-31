FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Changyou reports Q2 revenue of $150 million
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 5:40 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Changyou reports Q2 revenue of $150 million

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd -

* Changyou reports second quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q2 revenue $150 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.4 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $160 million to $170 million

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP income per fully-diluted ADS to be between US$1.02 and US$1.12

* Sees Q3 GAAP income per fully-diluted ads to be between US$0.99 and US$1.08.

* Jasmine Zhou has submitted to company's board of directors her resignation as company's CFO, for personal reasons

* Q2 basic net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ads 98 cents

* Changyou.com - Zhou has agreed to remain in her current position for a suitable period, till a suitable replacement for Zhou

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05, revenue view $163.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 diluted net income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ADS $0.96

* Q2 non-GAAP fully-diluted net income attributable per ADS was US$1.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

