BRIEF-Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co

May 26 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd :

* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* Special committee intends to retain independent financial and legal advisors to assist it in review and evaluation process​

* Neither board nor special committee has made any decision with respect to company's response to proposal

* Says ‍formed a special committee to review & evaluate proposal that board received on May 22 from Charles Zhang, chairman of board of co