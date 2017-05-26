FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co
May 26, 2017 / 5:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire co

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd :

* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company

* Special committee intends to retain independent financial and legal advisors to assist it in review and evaluation process​

* Neither board nor special committee has made any decision with respect to company's response to proposal

* Says ‍formed a special committee to review & evaluate proposal that board received on May 22 from Charles Zhang, chairman of board of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

