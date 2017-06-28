June 28 Changzhou NRB Corp :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 5

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/U1uT6T

