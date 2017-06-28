BRIEF-Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on July 4
June 28 Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd :
June 28 Changzhou NRB Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
* Says it amended the conversion price to 1,985.8 yen per share from 1,997.4 yen for the second unsecured convertible bonds with warrants