May 15, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chanticleer Q1 loss per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Chanticleer Holdings Inc:

* Chanticleer Holdings reports operating results for first quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue fell 2.5 percent to $9.9 million

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says Q1 cost of sales as a percentage of restaurant sales was 33.1%, consistent with comparable quarter last year

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says remain on track to open 8-12 new company and franchise stores and continue to expect to achieve positive EBITDA for 2017

* Chanticleer Holdings Inc says continue to focus efforts toward strategic goal of doubling store count by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

