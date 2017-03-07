BRIEF-Chaowei Power updates on proposed issue of short-term financing notes

March 7 (Reuters) - Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd

* Inside Information - Proposed Issue Of Short-term Financing Notes Financial Information Of Chaowei Power For The Nine Months Ended 30 September 2016

* Use of proceeds for general working capital and repayment of bank loans

* Successfully registered proposed issue of short-term financing notes with an aggregate principal amount of rmb2 billion

* Proposes to issue first tranche of short-term financing notes with aggregate principal amount of rmb700 million in national inter-bank market in prc