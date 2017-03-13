BRIEF-Chaparral Energy says court confirms co’s reorganization plan

March 13 (Reuters) - Chaparral Energy Inc:

* Court confirms Chaparral Energy’s reorganization plan

* Chaparral expects to emerge from chapter 11 by end of this month

* Under confirmed plan, co's unsecured bondholders and general unsecured creditors will own 100 percent of company's ownership interest

* Plan received support from company's bondholders and lenders

* Expects to have liquidity in excess of $100 million upon emergence

* Upon emergence, co will also be governed by a new seven-member, independent board of directors