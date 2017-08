June 1 (Reuters) - Charles & Colvard Ltd:

* Charles & Colvard appoints retail industry veteran to board of directors

* Charles & Colvard Ltd - appointed Benedetta Casamento to serve on company's board of directors, effective may 30

* Charles & Colvard Ltd - addition of Casamento brings total number of board members to six, five of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: