* Newell Brands - on July 5, 2017, Jarden Corp, 3 of dissenting stockholders entered into settlement agreement - sec filing
July 6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Charles River Laboratories International - on July 1, board of directors of co increased size of board from nine to ten - SEC filing
HONG KONG, July 6 Elliott Management Corp has raised its stake in Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA) less than two weeks before the Hong Kong lender defends itself in court against a lawsuit brought by the U.S. hedge fund.