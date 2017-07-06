BRIEF-Versapay, RBC enters agreement to offer ARC to business customers
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 Charles River Laboratories International Inc
* Charles River Laboratories International - on July 1, board of directors of co increased size of board from nine to ten - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ttyjnB) Further company coverage:
* Versapay Corp- Royal Bank Of Canada enters agreement with Versapay to offer ARC to business customers under RBC brand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, July 6 Egypt will hike electricity prices by up to 42 percent this fiscal year for households but keep energy subsidies in place three years longer than expected, Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker said on Thursday.