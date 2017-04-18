FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2017 / 1:00 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp reports Q1 net income of $564 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Schwab reports record quarterly net income of $564 million, up 37%

* Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent to $2.1 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per common share $0 .39

* Charles Schwab Corp says at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10.3 million versus. 10.2 million previous quarter

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $8.5 billion, down 23% from Q1 of 2016

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $11.8 billion, up 51% from Q1 of 2016

* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 235,000, up 44% year-over-year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.36, revenue view $2.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp - total client assets rose to $2.92 trillion at month-end March, up 14% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

