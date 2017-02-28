FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Charles Schwab posts CFO commentary regarding recent price reductions
#Funds News
February 28, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Schwab posts CFO commentary regarding recent price reductions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Charles schwab posts cfo commentary regarding recent price reductions

* Charles schwab -plan for the year uses same assumptions for equity market returns and client trading activity, but allows for fed rate hike at mid-year

* Charles schwab -plan for the year also includes pricing moves akin to latest announcement along with some incremental reinvestment in the business

* Charles schwab - importantly, co's basic guidance about using benefits of incremental rate hikes remains in effect Source text (bit.ly/2lvy8Du) Further company coverage:

