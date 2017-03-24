BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Charles Schwab Worldwide Funds :
* Resignation of director
* Kieran McGowan has resigned from board with effect from 23 March 2017.
* McGowan's resignation is unrelated to any issues with respect to company, its board or any related matters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: