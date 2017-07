July 27 (Reuters) - CHARLES STANLEY GROUP PLC:

* SAYS GROUP IS SHOWING STEADY GROWTH IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* QTRLY TOTAL GROUP REVENUES ON A YEAR-TO-DATE BASIS ARE UP 13.3% FROM £33.8 MILLION TO £38.3 MILLION

* TOTAL FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION (FUMA) AT 30 JUNE 2017 WERE £24.1 BILLION REPRESENTING INCREASE OF 0.4% AGAINST £24.0 BILLION AT 31 MARCH 2017