FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Charles Voegele: Sempione Retail filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2017 / 4:55 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Voegele: Sempione Retail filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG:

* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares

* Compensation for cancelled Charles Voegele shares will correspond to offer price, i.e. to 6.38 Swiss francs ($6.30) per Charles Voegele share

* For this reason, media and analyst's conference scheduled for 21 march 2017 will not take place and shareholders' meeting which was planned to take place on April 20, 2017 will be postponed

* Charles Voegele holding will inform about new date of shareholders' meeting at a later stage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0131 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.