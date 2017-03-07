BRIEF-Charles Voegele: Sempione Retail filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares

March 7 (Reuters) - Charles Voegele Holding AG:

* Sempione Retail AG filed claim regarding cancellation of outstanding shares

* Compensation for cancelled Charles Voegele shares will correspond to offer price, i.e. to 6.38 Swiss francs ($6.30) per Charles Voegele share

* For this reason, media and analyst's conference scheduled for 21 march 2017 will not take place and shareholders' meeting which was planned to take place on April 20, 2017 will be postponed

* Charles Voegele holding will inform about new date of shareholders' meeting at a later stage