BRIEF-Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon to become chairman
July 17, 2017 / 11:47 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon to become chairman

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Charles W. Scharf appointed CEO of BNY Mellon; to become chairman on January 1, 2018

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will remain chairman of board through his retirement on December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - ‍gerald L. Hassell will continue to serve as chairman of board through December 31, 2017​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - Scharf was most recently chief executive officer and director of Visa Inc. from October 2012 through December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

