BRIEF-Hebei Huijin Electromechanical says change of accounting policy
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
April 6Charm Engineering Co Ltd :
* Says it signed 19.76 billion contract with Hefei BOE Display Technology Co Ltd to provide FPD equipments
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XiRF4b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it changed the accounting policy due to national policy requirement
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment