FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Chart industries elected CEO Samuel Thomas to position of executive chairman
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 11:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Chart industries elected CEO Samuel Thomas to position of executive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc:

* Chart Industries - on Feb. 15, board elected Samuel Thomas, current chairman and chief executive officer, to position of executive chairman

* Chart industries - William Johnson, current president and coo, has been elected as ceo and president effective as of 2017 annual meeting

* Kenneth Webster will step down from his position as vice president, CFO effective as of March 1, 2017

* Board elected Jillian Evanko as company's chief financial officer, effective as of March 1, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2lMQeUZ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.