BRIEF-Chart Industries Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

April 27 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc

* Chart industries reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.60 to $1.00

* Q1 loss per share $0.09

* Q1 sales $204.1 million versus $193.8 million

* Chart industries inc - expect our capital expenditures for 2017 will range between $35 million to $45 million

* Says maintaining our 2017 guidance, with sales expected to be in range of $875 million to $925 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: