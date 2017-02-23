FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 11:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Chart Industries reports Q4 sales of $214.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Chart Industries Inc

* Chart Industries reports 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results

* Q4 sales $214.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $215.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $875 million to $925 million

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.11

* Q4 loss per share $0.11

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chart Industries Inc - Backlog at December 31, 2016 was $342.6 million, down 10.9% compared to backlog of $384.4 million at September 30, 2016

* Chart Industries Inc - Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.60 to $1.00 per share for 2017

* Chart Industries Inc - We currently expect our capital expenditures for 2017 will range between $35 to $45 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $893.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

