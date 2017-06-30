BRIEF-Insignia Systems appoints Jeffrey Jagerson as CFO
* Says Jeffrey Jagerson was appointed chief financial officer of Insignia Systems
June 30 Chart Industries Inc:
* Chart to acquire Hudson Products
* Chart Industries Inc says Hudson is expected to generate net sales of approximately $205 million in 2017
* Chart Industries Inc - management expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in first full year after closing
* Deal for $410 million in cash
* Chart Industries Inc - transaction will be funded by Chart's available cash on hand and debt under its current credit facility
* Chart Industries Inc - annual cost synergies of approximately $7 million are expected to be realized within two years after deal closing
* Chart Industries Inc - annual cost synergies of approximately $7 million are expected to be realized within two years after deal closing
June 30 Even though a steady stream of money has flowed out of U.S. stocks into overseas markets, investors expect European and emerging market equities to rise further, supported by expectations for economic growth and accommodative central bank policies.